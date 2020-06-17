TAT webinar on destination readiness

BANGKOK, 17 June 2020: Thailand-based and international tourism professionals are invited to join a TAT webinar that provides the latest destination updates to assist the travel industry to be ready for the realities of travel in the post-Covid-19 era.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting the online event 1400 to 1600 on 19 June under the theme of “Amazing Thailand – Destination Updates”.

The two-hour online panel will check out the top tourist destinations in Thailand provide valuable insights on their readiness to reopen for tourism in the context of the so-called ‘new normal’ heath and Covid-19 protection measures.

The information will be based on first-hand experiences of Thailand-based tourism experts who are active in the travel business in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Krabi, Pattaya, Phang Nga, Phuket and Samui island.

Interested tourism professionals, members of the media, as well as social influencers can register by scanning the QR code as appearing on the banner or visit www.tourismthailand.org/webinar

