Sabre speeds up restructuring

SINGAPORE, 9 June 2020: Sabre Corporation a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, say it is taking critical steps to reposition the company for long-term growth as it undergoes restructuring.

Measures include the strategic realignment of its airline and agency-focused businesses, as well as other measures to support the new organizational structure.

Sabre’s president and chief executive officer Sean Menke stated: “Our leadership team has completed plans to fully combine Sabre’s airline and agency-focused businesses to provide a stronger, more seamless experience for our customers.”

Going forward Sabre will focus on creating personalized offers with IT capabilities, processes and intelligence that allow suppliers to retail personalized offers through all channels.

Driving the future of distribution, including NDC, it will increase the value of supplier offers and the value of the GDS, enabling airlines to distribute personalised offers through the company’s marketplace and through their direct channels.

Sabre will continue to unlock growth potential in the fast-growing low-cost carrier (LCC) market by creating more ways for LCCs to retail and distribute content and scaling the offerings of recently-acquiredRadixx.

In the hotel bookings market, it will collaborate with Accor, to build a full-service property management system that will combine with its central reservations.

Transforming Sabre’s technology will continue through a 10-year preferred, strategic partnership with Google that includes improving Sabre’s technology capability by migrating the company’s IT infrastructure to Google Cloud’s highly available and secure services with advanced support and greater flexibility.

It will use Google’s data analytics tools to enable Sabre to enhance the capabilities of current and future products; and design a broader innovation framework with Google that will benefit all market participants and establish the Sabre Team as a lean, focused workforce.

Sabre also announced several measures it will implement with regard to its global workforce. Team member furloughs will end on or before 6 July 2020 when Sabre will restore employee compensation back to 100% of base pay, ending voluntary and involuntary pay reductions that took effect in March and April across the world.

Sabre is also adopting a flexible, safe and productive remote work programme that will enable its global workforce to “work from anywhere,” to the extent work from home/remote work programmes are allowed under local laws.

A downsizing of the company’s global organisation includes a reduction in the workforce that is expected to impact approximately 800 team members across 43 office locations.

This is in addition to the separation of approximately 400 participants in Sabre’s previously announced voluntary severance and voluntary early retirement programmes.

The company’s strategic realignment and related actions are expected to be completed early in the third quarter of 2020.

Further details regarding the new travel solutions organisation and leadership team will be announced publicly in early July when the new structure goes into effect.

Sabre Corporation Sabre’s technology platform manages more than USD260 billion worth of global travel bookings annually.