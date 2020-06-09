Qatar Airways Network reaches 40 cities

DOHA, Qatar, 9 June 2020: Qatar Airways continues to reassemble its network this month, adding 40 destinations worldwide and easing flight change rules.

The airline announced it would resume services to Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore and Vienna later this month (Commercial flights should restart to Bangkok 1 July when Thailand lifts the ban on international flights).

By the end of the month, the airline’s global network will extend to 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations. The airline also announced the upcoming resumption of flights to Berlin, Dar es Salaam, New York, Tunis and Venice while also increasing services to Dublin, Milan and Rome to daily flights.

Even at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, the airline operated flights to 30 destinations mainly repatriation flights.

The airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.