Princess pauses cruises

SINGAPORE, 5 June 2020: Princess has extended its global pause in operations and cancelled voyages in response to various government directives that limit cruise operations.

Restrictions have been announced by the Canadian Transport Minister that limit passage for ships carrying 100 or more passengers from entering Canadian waters until 31 October 2020. Australia is also managing the resumption of cruising in the Australian region, and there is ongoing uncertainty that ports will reopen for cruise ships in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Cruises pause

All cruises sailing in and out of Australia departing 29 August to 21 September 21, 2020, on Sea, Majestic, Sun and Sapphire Princess

All cruises in and out of Vancouver and Seattle in September and October on Coral, Emerald, Grand, Royal, Ruby and Star Princess

Seven-day cruises roundtrip from San Francisco departing in September and October 2020: Pacific & California Coast on Star Princess

All cruises roundtrip Keelung departing August 2020 on Majestic Princess (5 to 23 August)

Guests who have paid in full, have the option to accept a special higher value Future Cruise Credit offer:

· 100% value of cruise fare paid as a Future Cruise Credit (FCC);

· Bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid;

The FCC can be used for any cruises through 1 May 2022.

Guests who have not paid in full, have the option to accept a special ‘Double your Deposit’ Future Cruise Credit offer:

· Transfer the money deposited for your vacation as a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and Princess will provide a matching bonus FCC for the same amount up to the base cruise fare amount of the current cruise(minimum USD100 per person).

Alternatively, all guests can forfeit these bonus FCC offers and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using an online form from the Princess website.