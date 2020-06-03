Princess Cruises launches World Cruise 2022

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2020: Princess Cruises has launched bookings and sales for the 111-day Princess 2022 World Cruise.

The 2022 World Cruise features 51 destinations, 29 countries and six continents, with two roundtrip options – from Ft. Lauderdale (5 January 2022) or Los Angeles (19 January 2022). Sailing on Island Princess, this epic voyage will feature the exclusive Princess MedallionClass Experience.







This world cruise will cross the equator twice, feature 11 late-night calls including an overnight stay in Dubai, travel 34,000 nautical miles and visit 25 UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Archaeological City of Petra from Aqaba and the historical city of Jerusalem.

Ports of call include the Panama Canal, Bermuda, Puntarenas (Costa Rica), Barcelona, Rome, Monte Carlo, Athens, Suez Canal, Singapore, Bali, Fiordland National Park, Pago Pago, and two stops in Hawaii. Late-night calls will be offered at destinations such as Malta, Genoa, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Auckland and Mykonos.

Guests who book by 30 November 2020 will receive benefits that include onboard credit of up to USD1,000 per stateroom and speciality dining. Past passengers will receive a saving of up to USD1,000 per person if they book by the same deadline.

Cruise fares range from USD20,999 per person for an inside cabin to USD57,999 per person for a suite. Balcony cabins start at USD29,999 per person. Cruise fares exclude gratuities and taxes.

The Princess MedallionClass Experience begins with the OceanMedallion, a device the size of a coin that never needs to be turned on or off. Guests can wear it or use it to enjoy everything from faster embarkation to whatever they need on board that will be delivered to them like drinks, food or even sunscreen, plus locate family members and friends. It can even unlock the stateroom door.

https://www.princess.com/