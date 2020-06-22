Petition to save Thai elephants

BANGKOK, 22 June 2020: A British citizen Susan Fields, who lives on Samui Island, presented a petition with almost 65,000 signatures to the Thai Government at the weekend asking it to provide urgent financial aid for elephants and their handlers who have received no income since tourists disappeared at the start of Covid-19.

“The future for elephants in Thailand looks extremely grim. In order to make a few baht, the mahouts may take their elephants back to begging in the streets or other cruel and degrading activities,” said Field. “Do these magnificent animals, your national symbol, deserve this? I don’t believe they do.”

Susan Field (right) presenting the petition to Sorachat Suchit, Vice

President, Commission on Land, Ministry of Natural Resources and

Environment (second right).

If this tragic and desperate situation deteriorates further, and elephants begin to starve to death, Field believes this will have an extremely negative and adverse impact on Thailand’s tourism industry.

She called on authorities to provide immediate and regular financial aid to help elephants, their mahouts and families to have food and shelter – particularly during this critical time.

She also asked in the petition that the government consider issuing a law to protect elephants – to keep them safe and protected.

Closing her presentation to government officials assigned to accept the petition, Field said: “I respectfully ask you to use your influence – and your hearts – to demonstrate your reverence for the elephant, your national symbol. Please do not leave them starving and suffering.”