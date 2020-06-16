Myanmar extends flight ban

YANGON, 16 June 2020: The ban on international flights in and out of Myanmar has been extended to 30 June the country’s Department of Aviation announced 12 June.

Myanmar closed its airports to international commercial flights in March and extended the ban most recently to 15 June. Reliable sources in government say it is now very likely that international flights will get the green light 1 July.

The country tourism industry announced a three-phase recovery plan last week offering financial support to tourism players and opening domestic travel in July. By August, travel from neighbouring markets should reboot and by September airline corridors or travel bubbles established on a bilateral basis should bring the first tourists to Myanmar from China, South Korea and Japan. Leading up to the end of the year the emphasis will shift to promoting travel from Europe with the aim to regain a foothold and generate the first bookings from Europe by December through to early 2021.

Meanwhile, the National Central Committee for Prevention, Control, and Treatment of COVID-19 reconfirmed that strict measures will remain in place throughout June. They include a Yangon-wide curfew between midnight and 0400 daily.

Gatherings in public places, including business meetings, must not exceed five persons.

Myanmar reported 261 cases of Covid-19 cases as of 13 June with six deaths and 165 recoveries.