Messe München opens Singapore office

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2020: To expand its business in Singapore, Messe München has named Michael Wilton as the new general manager effective 1 June 2020.

Wilton has worked in management positions in the trade-fair business for over 10 years. He takes on the operational management side of Messe München’s business in Singapore and will be responsible for expanding the Messe München subsidiary’s presence in the Southeast Asian market.

“As part of our strategic orientation, the company in Singapore will extend into an ASEAN hub and will play an important role in exporting established trade shows to the region as well as developing new event formats,” said Messe München chairman & CEO Klaus Dittrich.