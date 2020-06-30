Legoland Malaysia back in business

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, 30 June 2020: Closed since mid-April, Legoland Malaysia Resort reopened at the weekend under stringent physical distancing and other health safety measures.

Despite operating in a reduced capacity, the resort’s theme park, hotel and its interactive underwater world attraction, Sea Life Malaysia opened to guests on Sunday. The Legoland Water Park continues its temporary closure in line with the government’s directive. However, the larger part of the resort and other amenities have resumed with new health, hygiene and safety protocols in place.

“It goes without saying that we’re excited to have finally welcomed families back again, but the reopening was also an emotional moment for all of us at Legoland Malaysia Resort,” said Legoland Malaysia Resort divisional director CS Lim.

The resort reopening was in line with guidelines released by the Malaysian government following a host of relaxed restrictions across the country.

Guests can expect to see new protocols and operational changes throughout the resort to adhere to health and safety SOPs.

New Normal

• Social distancing and crowd control.

• Limitation of capacity to 30% of normal operations.

• Temperature screening and guest registration.

• Hygiene and disinfection protocols.

• Enhanced cleaning regimes

Last week, the resort announced its reopening alongside a variety of attractive and flexible promotions, including limited-time price discounts and extended validity period.

“We hope Malaysians can take full advantage of our flexible offerings and continue the spirit of #CutiCutiMalaysia,” added Lim.

Legoland Malaysia Resort reopening offers

• 3-month extension for all annual pass – valid for passes that have expired or are expiring between February to December 2020.

• Limited Time Annual Pass Renewal – annual pass renewed from now onwards will be valid until December 2021.

• Limited Time Free Hotel Stay – book one night and get the second night for free.

• Limited Time Free Theme Park Access – buy a one-day ticket and get the second ticket for free. Day ticket prices start at around MYR89.

(Bernama)