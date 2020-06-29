Latest Covid-19 travel updates

SINGAPORE, 29 June 2020: Approved travellers from various countries, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of Singapore may now self-isolate for 14 days at their residence, while work pass holders and other travellers must undergo 14-day isolation at an isolation facility at their own cost upon arrival.

Singapore’s latest ruling allows approved travellers from Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam to self-isolate. All travellers must be tested for Covid-19 during the isolation period at their own cost.

Medical worker in a protective suit taking a swab for coronavirus from a young woman

TAIWAN

International air passengers can now transit through Taoyuan International Airport, but will only be permitted transit in the airport for up to eight hours.

SPAIN

Travellers arriving from outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen Zone, will be permitted to enter the country from 30 June. Entry is dependent on the severity of Covid-19 infection rates in the origin country.

NORWAY

The 10-day Covid-19 quarantine will be lifted 15 July for travel to and from other countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Schengen Area.

However, entry is allowed only if the number of positive Covid-19 tests over the preceding 14 days remains below 5% of total tests. Sweden is excluded from the list.

LATVIA

The state of emergency in Latvia has been lifted, and restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 are easing. You can enter Latvia from the European Union member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland or the United Kingdom. Depending on the country you have travelled from, you may be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

ITALY

If you’re in Italy, you can now move freely between all its regions. You no longer require a self-declaration form to travel within Italy, unless regional authorities decide otherwise. In all public spaces, you must follow one-metre social distancing protocols. Use of face coverings or protective masks is mandatory in enclosed public spaces (and in all public spaces in Lombardy and Piedmont). Some venues require temperature checks and registration of patron contact details before permitting entry.