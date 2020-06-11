JLL reshuffles management team

SINGAPORE, 11 June 2020: JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group today announced a series of changes to the Asia Pacific leadership team to support its long-term business objectives.

Mike Batchelor will assume the role of CEO, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific. He will divide his time between Asia and Australia, overseeing a team of 80 people in seven countries and territories.

He is currently the CEO, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group, Asia, and in his new role, he will provide Asian clients with seamless access to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands hospitality markets.

In Australia, Craig Collins will be leaving his role as CEO of Australasia, and Peter Harper will be promoted to managing director, head of investment sales Australasia.

Nihat Ercan, currently the Head of Investments Sales for JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group, Asia, will expand his role to cover the Asia Pacific. He will partner closely with the Australasia investment sales team to provide enhanced access to Asian capital sources as they expand their investment portfolios internationally. Xander Nijnens, Head of Advisory and Asset Management Asia, will take on the responsibility of Asset Management across the Asia Pacific.

The leadership changes follow a record 2019 for JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group in the Asia Pacific as measured by investment volume. The firm was crowned the region’s leading Hospitality advisor by Real Capital Analytics (RCA) for the ninth consecutive year.