Hotelbeds partners with Trip.com

SHANGHAI, 5 June 2020: Hotelbeds, a leading bedbank, has announced a partnership with Trip.com Group, that operates popular travel booking sites Trip.com, Ctrip, and Skyscanner.

The partnership will provide Trip.com Group with access to Hotelbeds’ Beyond The Bed portfolio of more than 18,000 activities in 690 destinations, 25,000 transfer routes in 1,100 destinations, as well as theme-park attractions and entrance tickets for events all over the world.

Products from the Beyond The Bed portfolio will connect with Trip.com Group’s system via API connectivity. End customers will get access to Beyond The Bed’s attractive portfolio of tours and activities through Trip.com Group’s in-destination services sales points, vacation packaging and packaged tour channels.

The agreement provides ancillary supplier partners of Beyond The Bed with access to Trip.com Group’s 400 million customers via both the Chinese and non-Chinese distribution channels of Trip.com Group, which operates the Ctrip, Trip.com, and Skyscanner platforms.

Hotelbeds managing director China, Forrest Zhang said: “ Trip.com Group has more than 43% market share of China’s online tourism, itself the biggest tourism market in the world, and the market is rapidly growing year-on-year so we expect this partnership to generate significant sales growth for our supplier partners around the world.”