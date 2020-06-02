Garuda lists 10 routes for June

JAKARTA, 2 June 2020: Despite strict entry restrictions and the health checks on arrival in Indonesia, Garuda Indonesia will phase in some international routes this month.

The national airline identified 10 destinations it will serve from Jakarta this month its latest update identified in advance timetable information monitored by Airlineroute.

But even as it plans to resume international services this month, strict measures remain in place that bans travel to Indonesia for all but Indonesian citizens returning on repatriation flights. Those who can enter Indonesia are subject to 14 days quarantine and must undergo a Covid-19 PCR swab test at the airport before they can leave the airport.

Also, all of the destinations listed below limit entry to citizens and require mandatory quarantine. Initially, all of the flights will facilitate repatriation passengers.

Flights are planned for the following routes.