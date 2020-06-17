Forum gives Bangkok a temperature check

BANGKOK, 17 June 2020: Bangkok as the gateway to Thailand’s popular tourist resorts is the subject of a “temperature check during the first-ever Thailand Tourism Forum half-year forum.

The annual Thailand Tourism Forum is held every January, but due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers are convening what they call Thailand’s Mega Travel and Tourism Gateway Marketplace Temperature Check.

This special edition of TTF is billed as a much-needed temperature check for the industry and will unfold as a developing storyline of how Bangkok will reopen travel and what hotels can do in these times of crisis.

The event will be broadcast via Zoom for one hour starting 1500 (Bangkok time) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 from the boardroom at Rosewood Bangkok. Adopting a hybrid format, a maximum 30 people will attend in person, by invitation only, and based on social distancing parameters for the space provided. The majority of attendees will join the event via Zoom.

The forum runs from 1500 to 1600.

Speakers: Special Thailand Tourism Forum 2020 – Bangkok Edition

‘Bend Don’t Break. Bangkok here and now.’

Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

‘The Conversation. Thailand hotels talk back.’

Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts

‘By the Numbers. Deep into the early trends of market reopening.’

Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director – Asia Pacific, STR

‘Return of International Flights – Certifications, Quarantines, Reciprocity.’

Charles Blocker, CEO, IC Partners Limited

‘Love Amongst the Ruins. Operator and OTA relations and the future of distribution.’

Robert Hecker, Managing Director-Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL

Buy. Sell. Hold. Investment trends, cap rates and shifting values from ground zero.

Nihat Can Ercan, MD, Head of Investment Sales Asia – JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group

‘Bang the Drum. 2020’s domesticated hospitality consumer.’

David Keen, CEO, QUO

‘Operators and lenders… got the Fever or Chilled?’

Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International (TSI)

‘Doors Wide Open. Bangkok hotel sales and marketing re-starter.’

Leanne Reddie, Director of Sales and Marketing, Rosewood Bangkok