Etihad tops up vouchers

ABU DHABI, 12 June 2020: Etihad Airways is encouraging travellers to start planning their next trip, once travel restrictions ease, with the launch of ‘Etihad Travel Voucher’.

Passengers who purchase an Etihad Travel Voucher up until 24 June will receive an extra 50% cash value for future travel from 1 August 2020 onwards.

Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial Officer Robin Kamark said: “Valid for two years, Etihad Travel Voucher will give our guests plenty of time to plan their future trip, and with 50% extra credit, they will spend less on that well-deserved break”.

Etihad Travel Vouchers are available in increments of USD250 to a maximum of USD65,000. The value of the purchased voucher plus 50% extra credit will be added to a Travel Bank account for future redemption on flights, upgrades and extras.

To purchase Etihad Travel Vouchers, sign-up to Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme.