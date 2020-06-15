Etihad outlines comeback services

BANGKOK, 15 June 2020: Etihad says it will resume services to Bangkok and other major cities in Asia as early as mid-July.

Depending on Thailand ending its ban on international commercial flights, the Middle East airline will fly six weekly services to Bangkok using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

It also plans to resume a four-weekly service from Abu Dhabi to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia also using the Boeing 787-9.

Flights to India from the airline’s Abu Dhabi base should also resume to Bangalore (twice daily) Chennai (twice daily) Delhi (daily) Kochi (twice daily) Mumbai (twice daily) all using the 787-9 or 10s versions.

Flights to Jakarta Indonesia will start in July with a five-weekly service. It will serve Manila in the Philippines with a daily 787-9 flight.

To Japan, the airline will serve Tokyo Narita with a three-weekly service and to Seoul in South Korea, it will offer passengers a daily flight.

The timetable details were reported by Airlineroute but are subject to change pending various travel restrictions that could remain in place in July. Based on the latest schedule listing, the airline plans to operate 42 routes from 1 July to 15 July.