Australia extends travel ban

SYDNEY, 17 June 2020: Australia has confirmed its international travel ban will remain in place until 17 September.

Some Asian countries such as Indonesia were hoping that international travel to Australia would resume soon and allow them to ink bilateral travel agreements to promote limited two-way tourism. Bali has been mentioned, but as long Australia bans international travel to its shores outbound travel from Australia will not reboot.

Australia’s country’s borders will remain closed to international travel until at least 17 September, but the ban does not impact on cargo, emergency or repatriation flights.

Here’s a rundown of the latest changes elsewhere.

FINLAND

Entry restrictions on non-EU and Schengen Area travellers extended through 14 July.

Entry restrictions on international travellers, who are not arriving from Schengen Area countries involving pleasure craft or European Union (EU) countries as commuters or essential workers, will remain in force through 14 July, as part of continued efforts to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FRANCE

French immigration lifted entry restrictions on travellers arriving from the European Union (EU) and Andorra, United Kingdom (UK), Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and Vatican, effective 15 June.

Meanwhile, Air France will resume flights between France and Greece from 6 July.

GREECE

Flight operations will resume at all airports in the country, and seven land border crossings will reopen from 1 July as part of the country’s strategy to reopen for the summer tourist season. Foreign vessels will be allowed to dock at Greek ports from that date as well.

JAPAN

International flights resumed from Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair Airport from 16 June.

NEPAL

Nepal extends the ban on all commercial flights until 5 July for all domestic and international flights.

THE PHILIPPINES

Flights resumed at Iloilo International Airport in Iloilo province, Catarman National Airport in Northern Samar province, and Calbayog Airport in Samar province from 16 June.

Representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines indicated that flights would resume at Virac Airport in Catanduanes province, and Bancasi Airport in Butuan, Agusan del Norte province, from 1 July.