Anam hires sales team leader

CAM RANH, Vietnam 24 June 2020: The five-star Anam Cam Ranh has named Vietnamese national, Mandy Tran Thi My Dung, as its director of sales and marketing.

She joins the Anam that overlooks Long Beach on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula, from the nearby Hyatt Regency Nha Trang where she worked as director of sales and marketing for one year during the pre-opening phase.

Before that assignment, she worked for the Sheraton Nha Trang Hotel and Spa for eight years, including a stint as the hotel’s director of sales and marketing for almost seven years.

Other career assignments include stints at hotels in the mountain retreat of Dalat and sales posts at two hotels in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Mandy has an impressive breadth and depth of sales experience in Vietnam, particularly in our province Khanh Hoa, with some of the best hospitality names in the business,” said The Anam’s owner and founder Pham Van Hien. “Recognised and trusted by the industry, her proven track record in hospitality places The Anam in great stead as we look to the future with optimism in the wake of Covid-19.”