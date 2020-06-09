Airbus names Asis-Pacific president

SINGAPORE, 9 June 2020: Airbus has named Anand Stanley as president Airbus Asia-Pacific, effective 1 July 2020.

Based in Singapore, Anand Stanley will lead Airbus and its divisions across the region. In this role, he will have responsibility for commercial aircraft sales and customer affairs, group-wide government affairs, industrial and joint venture partnerships, as well as the local operations at Airbus sites across the region.

Anand Stanley.

He reports to Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, and will work closely with the heads of the region for the Airbus Helicopters and Defence and Space divisions who are co-located at the company’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Anand Stanley joined Airbus in 2018 as president & managing director of Airbus India, where he has overseen the Airbus business development and advanced the company’s position with key stakeholders, including customers, government agencies and industry partners.

Prior to joining Airbus, Anand Stanley held senior positions in the civil aerospace, defence and helicopter markets, as well as in strategic management and M&A planning, having worked with The Linde Group, UTC, Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky. Over his career, he has worked extensively internationally, with more than two decades of involvement in Asia and the Pacific region.

Anand Stanley succeeds Patrick de Castelbajac who is leaving Airbus.