AirAsia waives flight change fee

BANGKOK, 4 June 2020: AirAsia will waive flight change fees for those booking travel up to 31 December 2020 by waiving flight change fees in a move to regain traveller confidence.

Airlines are facing an uphill battle convince even domestic travellers to rebook airlines after months of lockdown and hassles applying for refunds for unused travel. Thai AirAsia announced the fee change waiver 3 June.

The airline said guests may make an unlimited number of flight date changes via the ‘My Bookings’ tab on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app, and may rebook their flights for travel up to 31 December 2020, subject to seat availability and fare difference.

AirAsia Group president – airlines, Bo Lingam commented: “We are providing more flexibility for new bookings, to allow our guests to book their flights with confidence and peace of mind. This follows our recent announcement to extend our credit account validity up to 730 days.”

Flight date/time change is only applicable for flights up to 48 hours before original departure time (up to four hours for AirAsia India flight code i5). Add-ons such as baggage allowance, meals and seats will be carried forward to the next flight booking. Guests may need to reselect meals or seats, subject to availability on the new flight.

This flexibility option is applicable to all domestic flights within Malaysia (flight code AK), Indonesia (flight code QZ), Thailand (flight code FD), Philippines (flight code Z2) and India (flight code i5) which bookings are made directly online via airasia.com.