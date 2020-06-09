AirAsia Indonesia updates flight status

JAKARTA, 9 June 2020: Due to negative Covid-19 conditions across Indonesia, AirAsia Indonesia (QZ) will adjust the resumption of several flights to target a 19 June launch date.

All guests affected by these changes will receive notifications on service recovery options through registered email and SMS.

AirAsia Indonesia advises travellers to visit airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile application for details of the flight resumptions.

Passengers are warned they will need to strictly adhere to regulations and requirements set by the respective governments and authorities — both of the country or region of origin as well as those of the destination, regarding health, immigration and travel restrictions.

Indonesia has implemented strict domestic and international travel requirements to and within Indonesia.

Guests are advised to also check their departure terminal in advance, as some airports may have relocated terminals designated for domestic or international flights.

AirAsia Indonesia will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take necessary precautions to ensure guests arrive safe and healthy at their destination. The airline said it would gradually reinstate services once the global health situation improves and regulatory restrictions are lifted.