AirAsia enjoys a good sales day

SEPANG, Malaysia, 26 June 2020: AirAsia registered its highest post-hibernation sale day, Wednesday, with a record-breaking 41,000 seats sold in a single day across AirAsia Group, signifying a strong rebound in demand for air travel.

AirAsia’s website recorded traffic growth of 170%. Some of the most popular routes booked include Kota Kinabalu and Kuching to Kuala Lumpur for Malaysia, Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Hat Yai for Thailand (only domestic flights open), Manila to Puerto Princesa and Davao for the Philippines, Delhi to Srinagar and Bengaluru to Hyderabad for India and Jakarta to Denpasar and Medan for Indonesia.

The group’s load factor averaged around 50% with AirAsia Malaysia hitting 70% its highest load factor post-hibernation yesterday. In 2019 and up until March 2020, the group reported load factors exceeding 80%.

AirAsia Group CEO, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said: “We are encouraged by this positive trend, and we foresee this will continue in the coming weeks. Our recent product in Malaysia, AirAsia Unlimited Pass, which is specifically designed to promote the Malaysian Government’s effort to stimulate and encourage domestic travel, sold out quickly.

“ We will be rolling this out in other markets soon. We continue to play our part to revive the domestic tourism industry by partnering directly with local hotels to offer hassle-free, best price guaranteed deals with bigger savings on SNAP, our flight + hotel combo booking platform.

“Currently, we are offering 20% off all seats, for all flights in Malaysia. AirAsia is all about value, choice and innovation, and this is just the beginning of our recovery efforts, and we look forward to introducing more exciting products, promotions and collaborations in the near future.”

Flights will increase to around 50% of the pre-Covid-19 frequencies. The airline has committed to reinstating all domestic routes in the coming months to cater to the increasing demand. Currently, the airline is operating 152 daily flights across the region.