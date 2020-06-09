Air Asia backs flying in a bubble

SEPANG, Kuala Lumpur, 9 June 2020: AirAsia welcomes Malaysia’s announcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), effective 10 June 2020 that will pursue a policy of corridors and green lane tourism to speed up recovery.

The airline was responding to statements by Prime Minister of Malaysia YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin on measures to kick-start Malaysia’s economy.

In recent weeks, countries mainly in Asia are resuming domestic travel and gradually reopening international borders and easing rules to allow airline travel to resume.

Discussions on creating “travel bubbles” and “green lanes” first between states and later countries with low infection rates are underway in order to allow essential travel to resume without quarantine requirements. Over 65 million jobs are supported worldwide in the aviation sector, while 1 in 10 jobs around the world is contributed by the tourism sector. Most of those jobs are now at risk, and only a complete reopening will allow thousands of small enterprises that rely entirely on tourism a chance to survive. They have gone without revenue for around five months. Major corporations in tourism survive due to their sheer size and leverage they have with the banks, while SMEs are sacrificed.

At AirAsia says it is complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of travelling guests.