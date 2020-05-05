Travel veterans launch new DMC

BANGKOK, 5 May 2020: Despite the dark clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic, two optimistic travel executives have officially launched a new destination management company today focusing on Southeast Asia.

Travel Exclusive Asia is the brainchild of tourism industry veterans André van der Marck and Gerben Bloemendaal and launches 5 May with wholly-owned operational offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Saigon and Yangon.

André van der Marck.

Gerben Bloemendaal.

The brand new firm, Travel Exclusive Asia, will offer tailor-made journeys in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

“We want to radically change and create ‘different journeys’ for our guests and business partners. Our tours are unique and unlike any other on the market,” claims Gerben Bloemendaal in the company’s announcement released on Monday.

Previously the managing director of ASIA DMC Myanmar, Bloemendaal opened Travel Exclusive Asia’s Vietnam and Myanmar offices in March 2020.

André van der Marck having a longstanding hospitality career under his belt opened his own DMC in Thailand in 2016 with the Vietnam-headquartered ASIA DMC as his partner.

However, by the middle of 2019, he had completed the successful management buy-out that allowed him to operate under the ASIA DMC brand leading up to the official launch of Travel Exclusive Asia this week.

“The idea behind Travel Exclusive Asia”, explains van der Marck, “is to become the leading and most trusted local DMC, recognized for genuinely personal and excellent service.

“As owners, we will always be personally involved at all management levels. And, importantly, easily reachable 24/7.”

“Sustainability and giving back to the planet is a must nowadays, and we will be doing this in very innovative ways”, note his partner Gerben. “One of them is a great initiative with our partner Local Happinezz, which focusses on cultural interaction and local benefits that includes opportunities for genuine discussions between travellers and local people, experts and families who, in turn, benefit directly from visits by guests.”

About Travel Exclusive Asia

For more info, e-mail pr@travelexclusiveasia.com