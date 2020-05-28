Travel tomorrow says UNWTO

MADRID, Spain, 28 May 2020: The World Tourism Organization has joined forces with CNN International to launch a 60-second commercial to inspire people to get ready to travel again.

The #TravelTomorrow campaign features the key message of the United Nations specialised agency that claims there is a brighter future for global tourism and those who are reliant on the sector for their livelihoods.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis in January, UNWTO has emphasised the importance of putting public health first.

This core message “Stay Home Today to #TravelTomorrow” continues but looks forward to travelling again as destinations begin to ease travel restrictions.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “In these challenging times we must all play our part – staying home today, supporting the efforts of the global healthcare community in combating Covid19 – so that we can #TravelTomorrow.

“But this does not mean we should stop dreaming about the places we will one day visit. I am excited by this new initiative created by CNN, to keep the world connected to the people and places that wait for us when we can once again enjoy the gift of travel – a sector that will be critical to global economic recovery, unity and opportunity.”

However, there is growing unease in the tourism industry in Asia that the lockdowns could have been managed better. They inflicted considerable economic damage for millions of people who relied on tourism to put food on their tables.