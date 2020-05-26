Thai Smile delays international flights

BANGKOK, 26 May 2020: It looks like Thai Smile will not be flying any international services from its Bangkok home-base until late October.

Earlier reports suggested it might begin international services shortly after it resumes domestic flights 1 June.

However, based on timetable information provided by booking sites and Airlineroute the airline has removed all international schedules until 24 October.

Thai Smile’s parent company, Thai Airways International, filed for the equivalent of US Chapter 11 protection under Thailand’s bankruptcy law chapter 3/1 last week.

There was no mention if that action would ultimately impact on the five companies the national airline owns, including Thai Smile.

However, prior to filing with the bankruptcy court, THAI executives claimed some international services might resume in July. If the restructuring plan gets underway, THAI is likely to resume international services in earnest at the start of its winter schedule in late October.

Meanwhile, Thai Smile that serves a mix of domestic and regional routes in Asia has since removed all international schedules and reservations reopen for flights 24 October onwards.

Thai Smile routes October:

Bangkok – Gaya – Varanasi – Bangkok, daily;

Bangkok – Kaohsiung, 4 weekly;

Bangkok – Kolkata, 5 weekly;

Bangkok – Luang Prabang, 4 weekly;

Bangkok – Mumbai, daily;

Bangkok – Penang, 2 weekly;

Bangkok – Phnom Penh, daily;

Bangkok – Siem Reap, daily;

Bangkok – Vientiane, daily;

Bangkok – Yangon, daily.