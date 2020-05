THAI maps out return to the skies

BANGKOK, 11 May 2020: Confident it has a government fiscal bailout in the pipeline, beleaguered Thai Airways International released details of a July startup of flights on routes worldwide.

According to timetable information posted on booking systems and reported by Airlineroute, Thailand’s national airline has filed details of flights resuming 1 July.

Earlier reports had suggested the airline would stay offline until late October when the winter timetable kicks-in.

Frequencies vary from just a few services per week to daily flights to London Heathrow, Copenhagen and Frankfurt.

The decision to resume daily services to London Heathrow 1 July could come under review as the UK has introduced a 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving in the country.

Destinations in Asia covered by daily service include Delhi in India, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Yangon in Myanmar, Vientiane in Laos, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Taipei Taoyuan in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

As for destinations in China, it will resume three weekly services to Beijing, Guangzhou twice weekly and to Shanghai Pudong also twice weekly.

Other notable startups in Southeast Asia include three weekly flights to Denpasar on Bali Island, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia five weekly flights and to Singapore four flights weekly.

Services 1 July to 24 October

Bangkok – Auckland 3 weekly 787-9

Bangkok – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Brisbane 2 weekly 777-200ER

Bangkok – Brussels 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Copenhagen daily 777-300ER

Bangkok – Delhi daily 777-300

Bangkok – Denpasar 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Dhaka 5 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Frankfurt daily A380

Bangkok – Guangzhou 2 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Hanoi daily A330-300

Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City daily A330-300

Bangkok – Hong Kong eff daily A330-300

Bangkok – Islamabad 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Karachi 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 5 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Lahore 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – London Heathrow daily 777-300ER

Bangkok – Manila 4 weekly 777-300

Bangkok – Melbourne 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Munich 5 weekly 777-300ER (6 weekly 16 July – 25 August)

Bangkok – Nagoya 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 777-200ER

Bangkok – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Perth 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Phnom Penh daily A330-300

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon 6 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Singapore 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Sydney 5 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan daily 777-200ER

Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Vientiane daily A330-300

Bangkok – Yangon daily A330-300

Bangkok – Zurich 4 weekly 777-300ER

(Source: Airlineroute)