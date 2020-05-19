TAT launches mini-site for SHA certification

BANGKOK, 19 May 2020: Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a mini-site dedicated to the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA” project, that certifies and confirms the readiness of travel suppliers to provide safe services.

The mini-site can be accessed at www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha.

The Amazing Thailand SHA certification ensures Thai tourism operators are ready for the return of tourism post-Covid-19. It provides confidence in Thailand as a safe destination through a certification programme that recognises travel suppliers for their health safety compliance.

The project has been developed by the TAT and the public and private sector partners including the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Board of Trade of Thailand, Federation of Thai Spa and Wellness Association, Thai Retailers Association, Thai Hotels Association, Association of Domestic Travel, Thai Amusement and Leisure Park Association, Thai Restaurant Association, Thai Spa Association, Thai Boats Association, and Event Management Association.

Thai tourism-related businesses can register their interest or inquire for more information by contacting TAT’s Tourism Products Department via email: thailandsha@gmail.com or LINE @thailandsha.