Skal to support UNWTO campaign

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, 8 May 2020: Skal International joins the UNWTO campaign #TravelTomorrow that calls for shared responsibility among travellers and the tourism sector around the world to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is in these moments that we realise unity is strength. Skal International, with almost 15,000 members, more than 400 clubs around the world and with a presence in more than 100 countries, is the only international association that brings together all branches of the tourism industry,” said Skal International CEO Daniela Otero.

As an affiliate member of UNWTO, Skal International is putting its full weight behind the campaign by encouraging clubs worldwide to support the fight against the pandemic.

Otero added: “ On our website, we have arranged a summary of press releases, official statements, and keys from regulatory bodies and government ministries to have an objective perspective on the global situation of Covid-19 at all times, as well as useful resources of valuable content for the tourism and travel industry.”

Skal International clubs and area committees are rallying to create interesting initiatives.

Skal USA and Skal Rome (Italy), carried out surveys to measure the impact that Covid-19 on Skal International members in terms of employment and income, as well as to determine the potential impact and possible actions that this crisis could have on our membership.

Other clubs, such as Skal Goa (India), are working with assistance initiatives and donation of medical material during the national lockdown.

Skal Mexico organised the campaign #Quédateencasa (#StayHome) with online meetings and supplies delivery to hospitals.

“The industry is preparing proposals such as hotel reservations with the right to free cancellation, airlines’ commitment to eliminate the flight change fee, strengthening customer service to solve questions, travel agencies and insurance companies will also review their policies around cancellation and insurance, and months of low-cost prices will come to tempt travellers!” said Otero.

The recovery will be gradual, and at first, there will be a preference for getaways to nearby destinations, crowds will be avoided, and everyone will worry about being more attentive to hygiene standards; something that should always be taken care of but will now take on a key role.

Skal International is proud to announce its participation to the UNWTO campaign #TravelTomorrow and encourages everyone sharing the passion of travel to participate in this campaign.

Skal International is the world’s largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934.

For more information about Skal and membership, visit www.skal.org