Princess extends pause on cruises

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2020: Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations.

In a statement released 7 May, Princess Cruises said it “made the extremely difficult decision to cancel select cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season.”

Cruises and associated cruise tours cancelled.

All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess.

All remaining Europe and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess. Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess.

Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess.

Summer to Fall cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess.

Australia-based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through the end of August.

July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess.

Fall cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November.

“While prioritising health and safety, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global operations due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz. “Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability, and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit.”

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages, who have paid in full, will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through 1 May 2022. The matching bonus FCC will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the current cruise and will have a minimum value of USD100 per person. In order to receive the above FCC no action is required.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by 15 June 2020, or they will receive the refundable Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.