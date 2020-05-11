Web event on Philippines’ tourism rebound

PHUKET, 11 May 2020: C9 Hotelworks is promoting a web event that will look in detail at how the Philippines has transformed itself into a revitalized global tourism destination as part of the iconic ‘It’s More Fun in the Philippines’ destination brand campaign.

“As the hotel and tourism industry looks how to reopen both domestic and overseas travel this year, the issue is how to plan strategies for the rebound,” said C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett.

This web event will provide insights into the current and forecasted state of play both in the country on the restart of domestic travel and then go deeper into the developing storyline of overseas traveller sentiment towards the Philippines.

A special segment will provide a newly released survey of qualified travellers in first-tier cities in China and what Philippine destinations, type of hotels and activities they are looking for in travel this year.

Speakers

Jesper Palmqvist, STR area director the Asia Pacific, heads the Asia Pacific team for one of the world’s leading hospitality data intelligence companies.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata CEO Tajara Leisure & Hospitality, a leading voice with over 20 years of experience in hospitality and real estate development in the Philippines.

Tim Hallett, Consultant, Hospitality & Lifestyle Real Estate, NAI RCL Philippines.

Hospitality and “lifestyle” real estate expert with over two decades in the Philippines, Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks. An authoritative voice in the hospitality and real estate industries in Asia. Author of the China Philippines Travel Sentiment Survey 2020.

Vanessa Zhu, China Director, Delivering Asia Communications China team director for Delivering Asia Communications based in Shanghai. Research lead of the China Philippines Travel Sentiment Survey 2020.

Moderator

David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia Communications, a hospitality PR company based in Bangkok.

LIVE WEBINAR: Thursday 14 May 1400 to 1445, Bangkok Time. Click to REGISTER.