Passage: Hotel veteran Ken Chung

SAMUI, 11 March 2020: Hotelier, Ken Chung, a founder member of Skål International Koh Samui and a former charter president for the Rotary Club of Samui passed away 8 May. He was in his 80s.

He was a resident of Samui Island for over 29 years and opened one of the first Italian restaurants (La Casa Lamai) and later took on the post of general manager at the Weekender Resort.

An active committee member of the Thai Hotel Association in South Thailand, he also served as honorary consul Samui Island for the Australian embassy, a position he held for more than 12 years.

(Report: Andrew Wood)