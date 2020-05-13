Most Bali events shift to 2021

DENPASAR, Bali, 13 May 2020: Bali Discovery Tour provides an update on the status of the island’s popular sports and festivals as organisers postpone or cancel events.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

This brand new event scheduled for Bali 16 May has now been postponed until May 2021

Bali & Beyond Travel Fair 9-13 June 2020

Originally set for 9 to 13 June, the 7th Beyond Travel Fair (BBTF-2021) is now scheduled for 7 to 12 June 2021 at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua.

Bali Arts Festival

The month-long 42nd Bali Arts Festival 13 June to 11 July 2020 has also been cancelled.

BCA Super League Triathlon Bali 2020

Scheduled 3 to 5 April it was initially postponed until 13 to 14 June 2020. New dates will be announced once there is no health threat to both participants and spectators.

Ubud festivals

Ubud Food Festival has been postponed until 26 to 28 June 2020. The festival was originally set to take place in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the Ubud Jazz Festival scheduled for 14 to 15 August 2020 has now been cancelled. New dates in 2021 will be announced later.

Events still on the calendar

The 9th Maybank Marathon in Bali

The 9th edition of this popular marathon remains on the calendar for Sunday, 30 August 30 featuring, a full Olympic-distance marathon of 42.195 km, a half-marathon and a 10-km race.

BALINALE: Bali International Film

The 14th annual Bali International Film Festival is set to roll 8 to 13 September 2020 at the two Cinepolis Cinemas located at Sidewalk Jimbaran Mall and Plaza Renon.

The complete festival programme is being updated as the festival draws near on the BALINALE Official Website https://www.balinale.com.

(Source: Bali Update Team – Bali Discovery Tours)