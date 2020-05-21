MIST programme takes shape

BANGKOK 21 May 2020: Applications for the annual Mekong Innovative Startups in Tourism (MIST) programme opened this week the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office announced on Tuesday.

MTCO is joined by Destination Mekong the public-private collaboration framework of the Lancang-Mekong Region.

Travel startups can apply under two categories; travel technology ventures and social impact ventures. They must be headquartered in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and for the first time from Yunnan province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in PR China. Startups have until 15 July 15 when applications close.

Now in its fourth year, the MIST programme has the backing of the Government of Australia, the Asian Development Bank, and the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office.

The programme is also guided by an international advisory board made up of travel executives and investors in the travel and tourism industry.

In 2017 and 2018, the final pitching competitions were integrated into the Mekong Tourism Forums in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR and Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, respectively.

The MIST Advisory Group recently met virtually to discuss that MIST 2020 will have a focus on resilience amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

A Virtual MIST Advisory Board meeting agreed to host virtual online MIST mentorship sessions for final startups with investors and MIST alumni. The final MIST pitching competition may also be held virtually if a physical event is not possible at the end of 2020.

MIST 2020 nomination in the two categories, Travel Technology Ventures and Social Impact Ventures, are open until 15 July and can be submitted at no cost at: https://mist.asia/nomination-2/. More information about programme eligibility is available at: https://mist.asia/startup-program/