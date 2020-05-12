Lanmei Airlines plans new routes

PHNOM PENH, 12 May 2020: Cambodian carrier Lanmei Airlines says it will launch three new routes from Phnom Penh to Malaysia and China as early as this August.

Although it has already filed timetable revisions that move the launch of three new routes from March to July and August introducing the services will also depend on the lifting of travel bans.

Owned by Chinese investors, the airline plans to start a Phnom Penh-Kuala Lumpur daily service 1 August using an Airbus A320. Late last year it announced the service would start 30 March 2020 with four weekly flights.

Two routes to China are now scheduled from Phnom Penh to Kumming 3 August and to Nanning 1 July. Kunming gets two flights and Nanning three flights weekly.

Meanwhile, Flight International reported last week that Cambodia Angkor Air, China Airlines and EVA Air had resumed flights to and from Phnom Penh. Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Thai Airways International and Qatar Airways reported they plan to resume flights to Cambodia in June and July.

Last week aviation officials noted that “China allows only one flight per week for one airline to and from Cambodia”.