IATA sets out restart principles

GENEVA, 21 May 2020: Five principles for re-connecting the world by air transport gained endorsement from airline CEOs at the conclusion of the International Air Transport Association’s Board of Governors meeting.

“By committing to these principles, the leaders of the world’s airlines will guide the safe, responsible and sustainable restart of our vital economic sector. Flying is our business. And it is everyone’s shared freedom,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

1. Aviation will always put safety and security first: Airlines commit to working with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Implement a science-based biosecurity regime that will keep our passengers and crew safe while enabling efficient operations;

Ensure that aviation is not a meaningful source for the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

2. Aviation will respond flexibly as the crisis and science evolve: Airlines commit to working with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Utilize new science and technology as it becomes available, for example, reliable, scalable and efficient solutions for COVID-19 testing or immunity passports;

Develop a predictable and effective approach to managing any future border closures or mobility restrictions;

Ensure that measures are scientifically supported, economically sustainable, operationally viable, continuously reviewed, and removed/replaced when no longer necessary.

3. Aviation will be a key driver of the economic recovery: Airlines commit to working with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Re-establish capacity that can meet the demands of the economic recovery as quickly as possible;

Ensure that affordable air transport will be available in the post-pandemic period.

4. Aviation will meet its environment targets: Airlines commit to working with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Achieve our long-term goal of cutting net carbon emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2050;

Successfully implement the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

5. Aviation will operate to global standards which are harmonized and mutually recognized by governments: Airlines commit to working with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to: