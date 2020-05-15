How agents champion cruises

SINGAPORE, 15 May 2020: Cruise Lines International Association is backing introduces Cruise Champions, a new online course for travel agents.

Cruise Champions is an interactive programme that takes travel agent members dives into the workings of the global cruise sector and offers them the knowledge to become ambassadors for the industry.

CLIA head of international training Peter Kollar said the course would allow cruise specialists to respond to many of the common issues their clients brought up.

“There are a lot of myths and misperceptions that circle the cruise industry, and they can affect a travel agent’s ability to cater to their clients,” Mr Kollar said. “This course is designed to help them respond confidently to some of the issues that customers may raise.”

Some of the topics Cruise Champion covers include regulations, safety, health, security, environmental protection and corporate social responsibility.

“By knowing more about cruise line practices and the strict regulations that govern cruise operations, agents will be able to join the growing network of voices who help advocate for cruising globally,” Mr Kollar said.

Cruise Champion has been introduced within CLIA Australasia/Asia’s new Members Hub online learning platform, launched last week to provide an improved and streamlined education service for travel agents.

Kollar said more education resources would be developed in the near future to help inform travel agents on the measures CLIA and cruise lines are developing in response to COVID-19. He said as a foundation, the Cruise Champion course would provide the best insight into existing regulations that govern cruise operations worldwide and the lengths the industry has gone to in upholding the health and safety of passengers and crew.