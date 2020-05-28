Hotelbeds launches ‘Safe Stay’ badge

PALMA, Spain, 28 May 2020: Hotelbeds has announced plans to launch ‘Safe Stay’ in the coming weeks to help support the recovery of the travel industry.

Safe Stay is a distribution filter category that displays in the booking process the different Covid-19 health and safety protocols and certifications that travel industry companies, tourism boards and lobby groups have recently created.

The Safe Stay category covers both accommodation and providers of services such as transfers, activities, theme parks and car rental. All products with a listing in the category will feature a Safe Stay badge in the booking engine along with details of what this means outlined in a glossary compiling all protocols in one reference point.

All partners working with Hotelbeds that have created their own Covid-19 health and safety protocols are eligible to include their information in the filter category, and hotels partners can do so directly via MaxiRoom, Hotelbeds’ partner extranet.

Global health and safety certifications from hotel chain partners such as Accor, Radisson, Hyatt and RIU Hotels and Resorts, as well as organizations such as the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Turismo de Portugal, will be displayed in the Safe Stay filter category alongside those of many other companies and institutions.

This category will be visible as a filter on the Hotelbeds, and Bedsonline booking engines and the same information will be made available to all of Hotelbeds’ API clients to configure into their own systems.

Hotelbeds risk compliance internal audit & sustainability director Tobias Thibaut said: “When it becomes available in a few weeks our ‘Safe Stay’ filter category will be very valuable for our clients when reserving a hotel for their customers or other ancillary products by giving them greater confidence and thus helping the tourism sector recover more quickly.

“As there are already many different standards and certification processes out there, it is important to bring them together under one category. We encourage all our supplier partners out there who have introduced their own standards or who are adhering to third party standards to input the details in MaxiRoom right away to gain the Safe Stay badge.”

Hotelbeds is a leading Bedbank with access to over 180,000 hotels across the globe and a network of over 60,000 B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airline websites, and loyalty partners.