Holland America cancels cruises

SEATTLE, 8 May 2020: With travel restrictions continuing and global health concerns, Holland America Line extends its pause of global cruise operations and cancels all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020.

In addition, its cruise ship, Amsterdam, will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage from Boston, Massachusetts, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that was scheduled to depart 3 October 2020. Holland America Line had previously cancelled all 2020 land and sea journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.

Due to the unprecedented volume of bookings impacted by cancellations, Holland America Line says it needs more time to work through processing refunds and vouchers.

Holland America Line said it would protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Cruise Credits when their clients rebook.