Heritage brands promote Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 12 May 2020: The Heritage Tourism Brands group, that brings Hong Kong-based luxury hotel brands under one promotional flag, launched this week a video to inspire visitors to visit Hong Kong.

The branding group includes Harilela Hotels, The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Swire Hotels, The Peninsula Hotels, and Wharf Hotels.

They are underwriting a promotional video to showcase the beauty and diversity of Hong Kong as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

“Our group, which also includes Cathay Pacific, decided to come together at a time of unprecedented crisis for the travel industry in Hong Kong in the second half of 2019,” said Wharf Hotels president and chair of the Heritage Tourism Brands Jennifer Cronin. “We all come from different backgrounds, but we are all hoteliers who share a great love and passion for Hong Kong. It is our desire to do whatever is in our power to revive Hong Kong tourism, at home and overseas at the appropriate time and when people feel safe again.”

We felt it was time to take fast action, not as competitors, but as a joint force in the private sector, with a common objective which is to restore confidence in the vibrancy and stability of our home, Hong Kong. Now, as we emerge from COVID-19, this objective is even more relevant,” said Cronin.

As a first step, the group is launching a video to inspire local Hong Kong people with the objective of showcasing the city in all its beauty and diversity, to encourage people to enjoy their home and appreciate what makes it unique. The video entitled “Our Home”, features the song “Touch of Love” donated by Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung.

The Heritage Tourism Brands group is also planning to introduce inspiring experiences for local residents, and regional travellers when travel restrictions are lowered featuring a variety of cross-hotel collaborations, in partnership with other major Hong Kong attractions.

Our Home Hong Kong promotional video

To view the video, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XBLOD7TrH4