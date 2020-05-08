GHM founder Hans Jenni retires

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2020: After nearly 30 years at the helm of the GHM hotel management group, Hans Jenni retired Thursday as president and director of the company.

The group’s current CEO, Tommy Lai, will assume responsibility for GHM’s day-to-day operations and management.

Back in 1992, Jenni co-founded GHM with the Amanresorts group founder, Adrian Zecha, that has managed luxury properties in lesser-known destinations.

The success story focused on understated elegance and luxury accommodation – The Datai in Langkawi, The Legian in Bali, The Nam Hai in Hoi An, and the very successful Chedi brand in Muscat, Andermatt and most recently in Sharjah, UAE.

A Swiss national, Jenni began his career in hospitality in 1966 and is a graduate of the prestigious École Hôtelière Lausanne in Switzerland. Prior to the launch of GHM, he groomed his skill-set in hotel management at the Peninsula Hotels, Shangri-La International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Swiss-Belhotel Management Ltd, where he led the company as president.