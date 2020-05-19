Companies win reprieve on fiscal reports

BANGKOK, 19 May 2020: Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has granted a deadline extension for the submission of financial statements to 31 listed companies it reported on Monday.

The commission confirmed “reasonable and appropriate grounds” existed due to spread of the novel coronavirus disease” (Covid-2019).

The extension involves one company due to file its annual financial statement and 30 companies due to file Q1 2020 financial statement by 31 March. Normally, failure to file would result in the commission posting a suspension sign.

Depending on the individual company’s dates due they will now have up until mid- June or mid-August to complete the filing process.

Companies linked to tourism, transport and hospitality that are covered by the extension include the following with due dates stated.

ASIA HOTEL PCL (ASIA) 14 August 2020.

NOK AIRLINES PCL (NOK) 14 August 2020.

SAFARI WORLD PCL (SAFARI)* 14 August 2020.

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL 14 August 2020.

* SP signs still posted on these listed companies which are subject to possible delisting.