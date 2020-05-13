Changi shuts Terminal 4

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2020: Following the suspension of operations in Terminal 2, Changi Airport’s operations will be further consolidated with the temporary closure of Terminal 4.

This move will enable Changi Airport Group (CAG) and its airport partners to continue to save on running costs such as utilities and cleaning.

From 16 May 2020, Terminal 4 operations will close due to the decline in flights operating to and from the terminal.

Airlines currently based in T4 [1] will operate out of Terminals 1 or 3 instead. With this, the stores and restaurants in T4 will close, and the shuttle bus service connecting to T3 will be suspended until operations in T4 resume.

The timing of this will depend on when air travel demand picks up and on the requirements of airlines seeking to relaunch flights at Changi Airport.

In view of the low demand, Skytrain services in the airport have been reduced. Visitors and staff can continue to use the MRT link bridge between T3 and T2, and the link bridges leading to Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel).

Taxi stands at T1 and T3 will be consolidated, with one serving each terminal. On the airside, several finger piers in T1 and T3 will not be used for flights until demand returns.

During the current circuit breaker period in Singapore, F&B outlets at Changi Airport are open for takeaways, and essential services such as pharmacies continue to serve airport staff and the public in the airport’s public areas, including Jewel. The list of operating outlets can be found on Changi Airport’s website.

In April 2020, Changi Airport handled 25,200 passenger movements and 3,870 aircraft movements. Airfreight throughput for the month stood at 96,500 tonnes. [2]

[1] Cathay Pacific and Korean Air will operate out of T1. The assigned terminal for other airlines will be announced when they next operate flights at Changi.

[2] From May 2020, CAG will continue to update Changi Airport’s monthly air traffic statistics on its website by the 20th of the following month.