Burasari Group back in business

BANGKOK, 12 May 2020: Burasari Group announced this week it will reopen all its properties in Thailand and Laos, May to July, and open a new resort in October.

To support the resumption, the group has launched “Stay Safe with Burasari” a programme that claims to provide a safe operating environment for guest and employees in the post-Covid-19 era. To support the programme the group offers a 50% discount for stays up to 31 October with no cancellation fees or pre-payment.

Commenting on the move Burasari Group managing director, Lily Udomkunnatum, called it a “comprehensive lockdown exit and reopening strategy” for all Burasari Group hotels starting this month.

The group claims to be the first hospitality group to implement an onsite antibody testing to ensure guests and employees are Covid-19 free. It will also introduce operational safety protocols in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health national directives.

In the statement, Burasari Group said properties have all remained Covid-free during the crisis, and staying free is at the forefront of the reopening strategy, through place robust prevention measures.

“We have to learn and adjust to a new regime of health and safety concerns at all levels of the guest experience. It is a tremendous task, but it has to be done,” said the group’s CEO.

The reopening of properties is based on strict measures being in place.





Standout measures

Onsite Covid-19 Antibody Testing: Every hotel guest, restaurant diner, visitors, staff and vendors will be required to take our onsite antibody testing.

Front Office staff will screen all check-in guests to ensure they have the proper physician-issued health documents, stating their health and movements in the past 14 days.

Each staff member will undergo monthly testing.

Hotel vendors, suppliers and contractors, plus tour and transport providers visiting the hotel, will also be screened.

Face masks, thermometers and alcohol hand sanitizers to be made readily available for guests upon check-in.

Burasari Group reopening schedule: