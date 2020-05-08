Bangkok Airways promotes Samui flight

BANGKOK, 8 May 2020: Bangkok Airways is promoting its Covid-19 protection measures as it prepares to resume twice daily domestic flights from Bangkok to Samui, 15 May.

Posting on its Facebook page, photos illustrate efforts to keep both the aircraft and the airport terminals in both Suvarnabhumi and Samui airports clean and Covid-19 free.

The official word from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Surveillance Administration limits us to essential travel only between provinces in the country, and that applies to airline travel.

Bangkok Airways’ Facebook post focuses on social distancing and wearing masks at all points of the journey. Social distancing will be practised when checking in, waiting for flights and collecting baggage at the two destinations. Airport lounges that usually serve snacks and drinks remain closed.







But the airline fails to state what happens when we land in Samui. An order signed by the island’s mayor and reported by the Bangkok Post adds clarity.

“Under an order signed by Koh Samui mayor, Ramnet Jaikwang, travellers are banned from the island unless they can produce a medical certificate — issued by a state hospital no more than 72 hours prior to the intended date of travel — stating they are not infected with the novel coronavirus.”

While technically the island is not closed to travel, there are strict medical requirements that apply including a mandatory 14-day quarantine once on the island. On the return flight to Bangkok, the 14-day quarantine rule does not apply.

The airline has also confirmed it will resume domestic services effective 1 June from its base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. Plans are subject to government approval.

Scheduled services from Bangkok using the 70-seat ATR will be scheduled to Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phuket, Sukhothai and Trat.

From Phuket one daily flight to Koh Samui also starting 1 June.