Armchair Travel: Explore Penang’s Batu Ferringhi

PENANG, 14 May 2020: Tourists who visit Penang will definitely head to George Town – the centre of all that’s happening on this holiday island. Being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, the town’s heritage architecture, multicultural society and world-famous cuisine is what foodies would claim as a gastronomic haven.

For those who want to opt for a quieter retreat away from the crowd, Batu Ferringhi, on the northeast coast of Penang, offers you that respite. This beachside area caters to families who are looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle.

Not keen on water activities? There are other activities to keep you and your family entertained, all within 15 minutes’ drive from the Batu Ferringhi area.

Nature’s Classroom

Nothing beats learning through play, free from the confines of the classroom. Entopia, Penang Butterfly Farm is a great place for all to spend a day learning about butterflies and insects. The first tropical butterfly exhibition in the world opened in the 1980s, and it has reinvented itself as nature’s classroom and discovery hub.

Adrenaline in Nature

If you’re looking for something that’s more adrenaline-charged, ESCAPE would be the place for you. There are many rides and games for various age groups, abilities and energy levels. It’s definitely a place you can bring your family – young and old – to, all hosted in a natural environment.

Zipline between trees, take a leap of faith down a tower or climb trees. If heights are not for you, slide downhill in a tubby tube or sit and dig in the soil. Put away your gadgets and digital devices and spend quality time together through some low tech, high fun activities.

For the beach bum in you, simply stay at Hard Rock Hotel Penang – Malaysia’s first Hard Rock Hotel. With the largest free-form pool, and many activities lined up through the day, you’ll be sure that you’re not going to be bored.

