Alma hires seasoned chef

CAM RANH, Vietnam 13 May 2020: A seasoned professional with almost two decades’ experience in luxury hospitality in Europe and the Middle East and a passion for teaching and mentoring others has been named Alma Resort’s executive chef.

German national Ingo Stöneberg has joined the 196-pavilion and 384-suite resort overlooking Long Beach, on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula, to oversee its rich culinary landscape comprising 14 dining venues.

Five restaurants including Italian, modern Asian and traditional Vietnamese dining establishments, three bars and a food court with an array of local and international cuisine are among venues under Stöneberg’s stewardship.

Before joining Alma, Stöneberg was the executive sous chef at Emirates Flight Catering in Dubai, the world’s largest in-flight catering operation, for four years. At the time, Emirates Flight Catering had a clientele of 120 airlines and airline-hospitality lounges at Dubai International Airport, cooking a whopping 225,000 meals daily.

Before that, Stöneberg was chef de cuisine at the Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi for more than two years, where there were 12 F&B outlets and conferences catering for up to 2000 people.

He has also worked for other five-star properties including Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and was part of the pre-opening teams for Jumeirah at Etihad Towers and for Starwood Hotels and Resorts at The Romanos, A Luxury Collection Resort, and The Westin Resort in Costa Navarino, Messinia, Greece.

Alma’s general manager Herbert Laubichler-Pichler said Stöneberg brought a proven track record to the table, with his rich culinary skills complemented by exemplary leadership, coaching and mentoring qualities.

Stöneberg said he would work with his team to position Alma as one of Vietnam’s leading culinary destinations, priding the resort’s dining venues on their traditional cooking styles “akin to the old days with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients and devoid of artificial chemicals”.

Other drawing cards at Alma include a science museum, art gallery, waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, cinema, convention centre, amphitheatre, youth centre with virtual reality games, kid’s club, water sports centre, gymnasium and yoga room and an 18-hole mini-golf course.

To contact Alma or to make a booking, please email info@alma-resort.com