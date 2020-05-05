AirAsia broadens Big points appeal

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 May 2020: AirAsia Group’s BIG Loyalty programme released its revamped mobile app with additional features to give members more choices to use their points beyond flights and travel.

The enriched app offers members the flexibility of using points for BIG Deals – a variety of lifestyle vouchers which can be redeemed directly on the app using BIG Points.

BIG members will now be able to use points to redeem everyday deals while enjoying savings on over 100 deals ranging from F&B and shopping to services and entertainment.

Those who download or login to the BIG Loyalty app by 31 May 2020 will receive 125 points* with a total of 1,500,000 points up for grabs throughout the campaign period.

There will also be 50% off promo and MYR1 deals where members can redeem with just 125 BIG Points, including offers from Huawei, Caring Pharmacy, Hermo, Potboy, Dome Cafe, dahmakan, Hungry, MPHOnline, Photobook, Pixajoy and Flower Chimp.

To date, there are over 13 billion BIG Points in 26 million member accounts.

BIG Deals is now available for members in Malaysia and soon will be available in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Deals redeemed will be in the form of e-vouchers, which can be used at partner merchants’ offline or online stores. In addition, the app enables a points purchase option for members who have insufficient BIG Points, making it easier for members to convert their points into savings by using points to offset some cost of a purchase.

BIG Deals’ participating partner brands include the following:

Food & Beverage

Baskin Robbins, Nando’s, Texas Chicken, Dome Cafe, Teppanyaki, The Black Whale, Santan, Durian Hill

Shopping

adidas, ZALORA, Lazada, HappyFresh, Hermo, MPHOnline, Potboy, Caring Pharmacy

Services

Eat Cake Today, dahmakan, Flower Chimp, GrabFood, Hungry, Photobook, Pixajoy, Smartbite

Entertainment

iflix, Razer Gold