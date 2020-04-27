Vietjet boosts domestic flights

SINGAPORE, 27 April 2020: Vietjet increased domestic flights in Vietnam starting late last week following the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s announcement that lift lockdown measures in major cities.

The latest move means the airline is now flying six return flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, three return flights per day between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, and one return flight per day on other domestic routes.

The carrier also offered promotional air tickets priced from only VND 9,000 (approximately USD40 cents) (*) on all domestic flights over the weekend. The promotional tickets are valid for travel from 23 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 (**).

The airline is also operating around 10 cargo flights daily. In addition to normal goods, cargo flights also transport medical supplies and equipment for free to support healthcare efforts. Vietjet is also sponsoring free transportation for doctors and medical staff while the country is social distancing.

Following government guidelines, Vietjet adopts health check procedures for all passengers and crew before boarding flights. All passengers must wear face masks throughout the flight. There are no food and drink services onboard. The airline said the measures also meet the World Health Organisation and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines on health and safety for passengers, flight crew and the community.

(*) Excluding taxes and fees;

(**) Excluding national public holidays