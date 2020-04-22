The first hint of flights returning

SINGAPORE, 22 April 2020: Airlines are powering up just a notch to offer limited services in May the first sign that might set in motion travel recovery in Asia on a very hesitant scale.
Jetstar Asia said it would resume services to cities in Southeast Asia from 21 April on a very limited basis to support the repatriation of nationals to the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.
Based out of Changi Airport in Singapore the airline identified services to both Manila and Kuala Lumpur as well as Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport along with all other airports in Thailand are closed to international commercial flights until 30 April. However, Jetstar Asia will only be flying people who are returning home and have prior written approval for travel.
Singapore Airlines released details this week of its planned services in May. According to timetable information from Airlineroute, the airline group which includes Silk Air will schedule 76 weekly one-way flights in May.
Details have still be released and could change without notice but as it stands now the airline will offer limited to service to Asian destinations from its base in Singapore.
Bangkok three weekly
Chongqing once weekly (Silk Air)
Hanoi once weekly
Ho Chi Minh City twice weekly
Jakarta five weekly
Kuala Lumpur three weekly
Manila twice weekly
Seoul Incheon twice weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong once weekly
Tokyo Narita three weekly
(Source: Airlineroute)
MALAYSIA
Malindo Air says it will resume some passenger service during the first week of May from its base in Kuala Lumpur and Subang, Malaysia.
Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu daily
Kuala Lumpur to Kuching daily
Kuala Lumpur to Penang four-weekly
Subang to Alor Setar 14 weekly
Subang to Johor Bahru 30 weekly
Subang to Kerteh 7 weekly
Subang to Kota Bharu 44 weekly
Subang to Kuala Terengganu 27 weekly
Subang to Langkawi 28 weekly
Subang to Penang 49 weekly
(Source: Airlineroute)
INDIA
Air India confirmed this week it intends to resume some domestic flights 4 May. Flights will resume from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
The airline also intimated some international flights could resume from 1 June possibly to international destinations including London, Paris, New York and Dubai.
INDONESIA
AirAsia Indonesia will resume domestic flights 7 May from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
THE PHILIPPINES
AirAsia Philippines will resume domestic flights on important routes from Manila’s Ninoy Aquino Airport 1 May.